Three-story building collapses in Türkiye, rescue efforts underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

A three-story building collapsed in the central Konya province of Türkiye on Friday, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation.

The collapse occurred in the Selcuklu district where witnesses immediately reported the collapse to authorities, prompting the deployment of teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), police and emergency services, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Search and rescue efforts began after reports that victims may be trapped under the debris. Authorities urged bystanders to remain silent to facilitate operations.After about five hours of work, two people were rescued. The injured were transported to a hospital by ambulance.Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that response teams included 99 personnel and 27 vehicles from AFAD directorates, 120 firefighters, police units and health care teams.“The call was received by the 112 Emergency Call Center at 8:05 p.m (1705GMT) and AFAD teams reached the site by 8:15 p.m. (1715GMT),” Yerlikaya wrote on X.He added that additional AFAD teams from neighboring provinces, including Ankara, Eskisehir, Antalya and Mersin, had been dispatched.Yerlikaya told reporters that it is suspected that three people remain trapped under the rubble.He confirmed that at least one has been identified as alive, and that search and rescue efforts are ongoing.AFAD confirmed the deployment of 200 personnel from the rescue team, police, fire, and health care units, with additional support from nearby provinces. “We are monitoring developments closely,” it said.Konya Metropolitan Mayor Ugur Ibrahim Altay confirmed the building was licensed but not included in urban renewal projects.He said 14 apartments were in the building, 12 of which were reportedly vacant. “Search and rescue operations continue. We hope for good news and ask for prayers,” Altay wrote on X.

News.Az