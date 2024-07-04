Tokayev: SCO members commend Azerbaijan’s contribution as partner state

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states highly appreciate Azerbaijan’s contribution as a partner state, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the SCO plus meeting in Astana on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“We attach great importance to Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen ties with the Shanghai organization,” Tokayev noted.On July 3-4, the SCO summit is taking place in Astana; the leaders of the SCO member countries signed 25 documents during the summit, including the Astana Declaration.The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the UN secretary general, secretary general of the SCO and executive director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure.

News.Az