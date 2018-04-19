Top Russian, NATO generals meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian General Staff Chief General Valery Gerasimov and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe General Curtis Scaparrotti met in Baku on April 19, the press

Gerasimov and Scaparrotti discussed the military activities of Russia and NATO in the European region, as well as ways to increase confidence building measures and prevent incidents.

The sides also exchanged views on the situation in Syria, stressing the importance of cooperation against international terrorism.

