Tragedy in White City: Husband attacks wife, then jumps to death - PHOTOS

A quiet evening in one of the residential buildings of Baku’s White City district turned into a tragedy that has shaken not only the neighborhood, but the entire country.

According to information provided to Caliber.Az by the Nizami District Prosecutor’s Office, law enforcement authorities received a report about a death in an apartment located in a high-rise building. A preliminary investigation established that 34-year-old Emin Alizade attacked his wife, 27-year-old Shafiga Alekberova, stabbing her around 20 times, reports News.Az.

Reports indicate that the violent attack occurred in front of the couple’s minor child.

After committing the assault, the man left the apartment, went up to the upper floors of the building, and waited for the arrival of police officers. When law enforcement personnel reached the scene, he jumped from a balcony, taking his own life.

The injured woman was taken to the Clinical Medical Center.

It is also noted that Emin Alizade was the son of Abbas Aliyev, Chairman of the Gabala District Court.

Following the incident, the Nizami District Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case under Articles 29 and 120.1 (Attempted intentional murder) and Article 125 (Incitement to suicide) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Forensic examinations have been ordered and a comprehensive investigation is underway.

This tragedy once again raises painful questions about domestic violence, psychological crises, and society’s responsibility to prevent such disasters. Behind the dry lines of criminal reports lie shattered families, orphaned children, and lives that will never be the same.

Law enforcement agencies continue to clarify all circumstances of the incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

News.Az