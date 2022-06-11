"Training course for long-term active military servicemen" continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shooting exercises were carried out in accordance with the plan of the "Training course for long-term active military servicemen" held at the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijan Army, News.az reports citing the Ministery of Defense.

Before the shooting, the cadets were taught safety rules, and training exercises were held to increase their theoretical knowledge. The cadets complied with the disassembly and assembly of weapons and other activities.

The shooting exercises held in field conditions focused on the destruction of targets with accurate fire, following proper marking rules.





News.Az