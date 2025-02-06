Trial continues for individuals of Armenian origin accused of crimes against Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 6, a preparatory session of the court proceedings began against the citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity as a result of the Armenian aggression, war crimes—including the planning and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Among the accused are Araik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others, as well as Ruben Vardanyan.

The trial is held at the Baku Military Court within the Baku Court Complex, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev also on the panel. The defendants have been provided with interpreters in Armenian and Russian, as well as defense attorneys.

The court hearing was attended by the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, prosecutors supporting the state prosecution, as well as the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office, Rufat Mammadov, representing the government of Azerbaijan..

At the beginning of trial, in which 15 Armenians are accused of crimes committed by the Republic of Armenia and its armed forces, including the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" created by Armenia and its illegal armed formations, the accused Araik Arutyunyan asked for the floor to present his request to the court.

The judge granted permission.

Harutyunyan denied allegations circulated in Armenian media that the accused were subjected to psychological pressure and given psychotropic drugs:

"Considering that we have access to information and the ability to express objections in detention, and that our detention conditions are constantly discussed in Armenian media, I understand that the Prime Minister of Armenia has stated that we are being subjected to psychological pressure and the use of psychotropic drugs. I am most concerned about our loved ones. I want to state that I am aware of the laws regarding detention conditions. All legal standards are followed in the detention center. The International Committee of the Red Cross visits us regularly, and we can communicate with our families by phone. We are treated in accordance with the law in the detention center. During the investigation, our rights were also ensured by the investigators. Our lawyers were always present during the investigation. I want to emphasize that no pressure has been exerted on us. Investigators have always acted within legal boundaries. Thank you."

Following Harutyunyan, another defendant, Davit Babayan, also requested to speak. The court granted his request. He stated that the detention conditions were satisfactory and that no pressure was applied to the accused:

"I want to say on my behalf that we have not been subjected to any pressure. We are treated with respect at all times. Others should ask themselves what they would have done if they were in our place. We have the courage to tell the truth. The truth knows no borders. Our detention conditions here are very good."

Afterward, the prosecutor delivered an opening statement, emphasizing the historical significance of the trial:

"This trial is being held in the name of justice. The evidence in the case, based on historical facts, demonstrates that these crimes were not isolated incidents but were systematically planned and carried out with extreme cruelty and brutality. The trial will establish that these crimes were committed with the political, military, and material support of the Armenian state, based on orders and instructions from Armenia’s political-military leadership. This trial is also of great historical importance in preventing such horrific crimes from recurring. It will prove that war criminals have no safe haven and that international relations should be governed by law, not force and violence."

The prosecutors then began reading the conclusion of the indictment. According to the indictment, with the direct involvement, instructions, and guidance of the Armenian state and its armed forces, as well as with material, technical, and personnel support, centralized command, and strict control, a criminal organization was created under the leadership of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serj Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikhail Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitaly Mikael Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheki Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Karamyan, Monte Charles Melkonian, and others with their direct and indirect involvement, with the goal of military aggression against Azerbaijan on its territory.

The roles of Araik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others in establishing and operating the criminal organization were then announced.

The trial will continue on February 7.

15 persons accused in the crimes committed by Armenian state and its Armed Forces, as well as the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" established in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its illegal armed groups - Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri, Ghukasyan Arkadi Arshaviri, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Manukyan Davit Azati, Babayan Davit Klimi, Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikovich, Beglaryan Vasili Ivani, Ghazaryan Erik Roberti, Allahverdyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Gurgen Homerosi, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakelovich, Martirosyan Garik Grigori, and Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri have been charged as accused persons under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, or waging an aggressive war), Article 102 (attacks on internationally protected persons or organizations), Article 103 (genocide), Article 105 (extermination of population), Article 106 (slavery), Article 107 (deportation or forcible transfer of population), Article 109 (persecution), Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons through violence), Article 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), Article 113 (torture), Article 114 (mercenarism), Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), Article 118 (war looting), Article 120 (premeditated murder), Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), Article 214 (terrorism), Article 214-1 (financing of terrorism), Article 218 (establishment of a criminal organization), Article 228 (illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation and carrying of fire-arms, accessories to it, supplies, explosives), Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), Article 277 (attempt on the life of a state or public figure), Article 278 (violent seizure of power or violent deduction of power, violent change of the constitutional system of the state), Article 279 (creation of armed formations or groups, which are not provided by the legislation) and other articles.

During the court proceedings regarding Ruben Vardanyan's indictment, his lawyer, Avraam Berman, requested that conditions be provided for a confidential meeting with his client.

The judge granted this request and ensured that the defendant was allowed a confidential meeting with his lawyer.

A break was announced in the court session regarding this matter.

After the break, the court session resumed, and after hearing the positions of both the prosecution and defense, the court announced the commencement of the judicial investigation.

The prosecutor, defending the state accusation, began reading out the concluding part of the indictment.

According to the indictment, the defendant Ruben Vardanyan joined a criminal organization formed for the purpose of committing grave and particularly grave crimes, led the organization, and acted in accordance with the organization's criminal goals and intentions.

Furthermore, the prosecutor referred to the indictment and stated that under the leadership of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serj Azati Sarkisyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Monte Charles Melkonian, and others, with the direct involvement of the Armenian state and its armed forces, their orders, instructions, material, technical, and personnel support, as well as central command and strict control, a criminal organization was formed, which launched a systematic and large-scale aggressive war against the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Given the large volume of the indictment, it was announced that the continuation of the reading of the indictment would take place in the next session.

The next court session is scheduled for February 10.

Ruben Vardanyan is accused of committing the following crimes under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning and waging an aggressive war), Article 107 (deportation or forcible transfer of population), Article 109 (persecution), Article 112 (deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), Article 113 (torture), Article 114 (mercenarism), Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), Article 214 (terrorism), Article 214-1 (financing of terrorism).

Additionally, he is charged with committing the following crimes under the same code: Article 218 (establishment of a criminal organization), Article 228 (Illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation and carrying of fire-arms, accessories to it, supplies, explosives), Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), Article 278 (violent seizure of power or violent deduction of power, violent change of the constitutional system of the state), Article 279 (Creation of armed formations or groups, which are not provided by the legislation), Article 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan), and other related offenses.

