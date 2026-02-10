Trial of Ruben Vardanyan continues in Baku court

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of multiple serious crimes including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism and financing terrorism, continued in Baku on February 10.

The court hearing is being held at the Baku Military Court. During the session, Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers’ Office, spoke on behalf of the Azerbaijani state as a victim party. He said he agreed with all facts, evidence and arguments presented in the indictment and asked the court to take them into consideration, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Legal heirs of several victims also addressed the court, requesting the maximum possible punishment, including life imprisonment, for the accused.

During the hearing, Vardanyan asked the court for permission to speak with his defense lawyer, Emil Babishov. The court granted the request and announced a recess to allow the meeting.

The trial is expected to continue after the break.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border).

