Truck hits firefighters responding to car fire in Azerbaijan

The incident occurred at around 6:00 a.m. on February 21 on the Baku–Astara highway, News.Az reports, citing the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

While emergency crews were carrying out their duties to put out a fire in a vehicle on the roadside, a moving truck struck the firefighters. As a result, Hakim Piriyev, born in 1984 and a member of the State Fire Protection Service’s Shirvan City Fire Protection Unit, was killed while on duty.

Another firefighter, Elshan Taghiyev, born in 1989 and serving with the Salyan District Fire Protection Unit, sustained injuries of varying severity and was taken to hospital. Officials said his life is not in danger.

Earlier reports said the accident took place on the section of the Alat–Astara road passing through the village of Khidirli in Salyan district. The firefighters had been responding to a blaze involving a Ford Transit cargo vehicle when they were hit by an Ateco truck.

Emergency services and law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities said a formal investigation has been launched to determine how the crash occurred and whether safety procedures were breached.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the risks faced by emergency responders working on busy highways, particularly during early morning hours with limited visibility.