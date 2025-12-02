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Middle East Peace
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US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, according to live updates from their ongoing diplomatic discussions, as regional tensions linked to Iran continue to affect global energy security.14 May 2026-16:19
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Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call on Friday with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.24 Apr 2026-15:15
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday accused Israel of undermining all efforts to halt the war in the Middle East, but said Ankara would continue to pursue any opportunity to advance a ceasefire.08 Apr 2026-12:35
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Iran has presented a proposed package and a set of conditions for ending the war, rejecting a ceasefire and instead calling for a permanent end to the conflict, taking into account its own considerations and past experience.06 Apr 2026-21:58
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At the first meeting of the Peace Council in Washington on February 19, a list of countries participating in the Gaza reconstruction initiative was announced. Among the states contributing to the $7 billion assistance package, Azerbaijan was also mentioned.21 Feb 2026-13:30
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The first meeting of the Gaza Administration Committee kicked off Friday in Cairo, Egypt.16 Jan 2026-17:55
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A recent appeal signed by former U.S. State Department official Josh Paul, the Armenian National Committee of America and several Palestinian organisations has drawn attention for its unexpected focus. Instead of addressing the urgent need for peace in Gaza, the appeal attacks Azerbaijan’s potential participation in the proposed 20,000-strong International Stabilization Force (ISF). The criticisms rely heavily on long-standing Armenian grievances that have no direct relevance to Gaza or the Middle East.02 Dec 2025-14:12
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