A recent appeal signed by former U.S. State Department official Josh Paul, the Armenian National Committee of America and several Palestinian organisations has drawn attention for its unexpected focus. Instead of addressing the urgent need for peace in Gaza, the appeal attacks Azerbaijan’s potential participation in the proposed 20,000-strong International Stabilization Force (ISF). The criticisms rely heavily on long-standing Armenian grievances that have no direct relevance to Gaza or the Middle East.

02 Dec 2025-14:12