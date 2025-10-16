Trump authorizes CIA operations in Venezuela, hints at possible land offensive - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he authorized the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, amid escalating tensions following a series of deadly U.S. strikes on Venezuelan boats in the Caribbean Sea.

Speaking at a press briefing in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said the decision was motivated by concerns over drug trafficking and criminal activity linked to Venezuela, as well as the alleged transfer of prisoners from Venezuela to the United States, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“I authorized for two reasons,” Trump said. “They have emptied their prisons into the United States, and a lot of drugs are coming in from Venezuela. We’re going to stop them by land also.”

When pressed by reporters on whether his administration was seeking to topple President Nicolas Maduro, Trump avoided a direct answer, calling it “a ridiculous question” but added, “I think Venezuela’s feeling heat.”

The remarks represent a significant escalation in Washington’s long-standing tensions with Caracas. Both countries have increased military activity in the Caribbean, raising fears of a broader confrontation.

In response, the Venezuelan government accused the U.S. of violating international law and the UN Charter, claiming Washington was attempting to create “legitimacy for an operation to change the regime in Venezuela” and seize control of its resources.

President Nicolás Maduro, speaking at a meeting of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace, denounced U.S. actions and compared them to past regime-change interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya.

“No to regime change,” Maduro declared. “We’ve seen where those failed wars have led the world.”

The developments come as the White House faces growing scrutiny over its military and intelligence operations in Latin America, with analysts warning that the new authorization could mark the most aggressive U.S. posture toward Venezuela in years.

