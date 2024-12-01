Trump nominates his son-in-law's father as U.S. ambassador to France
President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday his intention to nominate Charles Kushner, his son-in-law's father, as U.S. ambassador to France, News.Az reports citing the Associated Press."I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests," Trump said on his own social media platform Truth Social, marking one of his first major ambassadorship picks.
A major donor to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Kushner is the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies, a privately held real estate company. He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts of tax evasion and other crimes in 2004 but was granted a presidential pardon by Trump in December 2020.
Kushner's son Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor to Trump during his first term, is the husband of Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter.