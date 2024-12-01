Trump nominates his son-in-law's father as U.S. ambassador to France

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday his intention to nominate Charles Kushner, his son-in-law's father, as U.S. ambassador to France, News.Az reports citing the Associated Press .

"I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests," Trump said on his own social media platform Truth Social, marking one of his first major ambassadorship picks.A major donor to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Kushner is the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies, a privately held real estate company. He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts of tax evasion and other crimes in 2004 but was granted a presidential pardon by Trump in December 2020.Kushner's son Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor to Trump during his first term, is the husband of Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter.

