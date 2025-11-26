Trump says Zelenskyy visit depends on completing peace deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to visit the White House, but a peace agreement with Russia must be finalized first, according to the White House.

Trump told reporters: “He would like to come, but I think we should get a deal done first. We're having good talks… Ukraine is doing well. I think they're happy about it. I'd like to see it end… we are making progress,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump reiterated that his prior diplomatic experience resolving conflicts gives him confidence, though he acknowledged significant tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

A new U.S. peace plan aimed at ending the war was initially drafted with 28 points, seen as largely favorable to Russia. Emergency talks in Geneva between U.S., Ukrainian, and European delegations reduced the plan to 19–22 points, making it more acceptable for Kyiv.

While earlier reports suggested Ukraine had a deadline of November 27, Trump said no firm deadlines had been set. Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential chief Andriy Yermak said Zelenskyy is ready to meet Trump as soon as possible, potentially on the 27th.

News.Az