Trump unveils $4B railroad deal with Kazakhstan

On Monday, President Donald Trump revealed that he had secured an agreement with the Kazakh government for the purchase of $4 billion worth of railroad equipment.

"I just concluded a wonderful call with the Highly Respected President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev," Trump posted on Truth Social. "They have signed the largest Railroad Equipment Purchase in History, $4 Billion Dollars Worth of United States Locomotives and Rail Equipment," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We need to support our U.S. Rail Industry, which has been attacked by Fake Environmentalists for years. Congratulations to President Tokayev on his great purchase," he added. "This Country, and the World, was built on reliable, beautiful Railroads. Now they will be coming back, FAST!"

Kazakhstan is the largest country in Central Asia and borders both Russia and China. The country is part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and a close economic partner to Moscow and Beijing. It boasts a sizable Russian-speaking minority.

