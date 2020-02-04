Tural Ganjaliyev slams Yerevan's provocative remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Geneva has recently hosted negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group. Immediately after the meeting, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan tried to cast a shadow over the negotiations. She voiced provocative statements about the possibility of involving 'elected representatives of the people of Artsakh' in the peace process," said Tural Ganjaliyev, head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

"We have repeatedly explained the concept of the 'People of Artsakh' as baseless. Despite all our efforts, Armenia continued to raise this issue, showing its non-constructive stance and ignoring the opinion of the world community."

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave the most consistent response to the ruling circles of Armenia last year at the session of the Valdai International Club in Sochi. He said 'there is no concept of 'the people of Nagorno-Karabakh', there is a population of Nagorno-Karabakh.' A statement by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs last year, and a report by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his previous visit to Baku showed that the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities living in Nagorno-Karabakh are equal parties. The Helsinki document of the OSCE Council of Ministers, dated 24 March 1992, shares the mentioned opinion.

"Groundless statements by Armenian officials will not prevent the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh from living together within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. We will return to our lands, restore violated rights and destroyed property," the head of the community said.

