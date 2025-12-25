Turkcell, Google Cloud plan hyperscale data centers in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkcell will collaborate with Google Cloud to develop hyperscale data centers in Türkiye, a project expected to generate around $5 billion annually for the country’s national income, while ensuring locally generated data is stored and processed domestically, said Turkcell CEO Ali Taha Koc.

Under the agreement, Türkiye will become Google Cloud’s 43rd global region, gaining access to advanced cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services through what the companies describe as a fully compliant “Sovereign Cloud” infrastructure aligned with local regulations, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The project, which follows nearly two years of negotiations, is being positioned by both sides as a milestone in Türkiye’s digital transformation.

The data centers will be built in the capital Ankara, with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and full capacity planned by 2028. Turkcell said the facilities are expected to improve efficiency across sectors including public institutions, finance, startups and heavy industry.

“From next-generation AI models to cybersecurity, data backup and analytics, we will provide access to more than 200 services to everyone in Türkiye,” Koc said in an interview.

Although Turkcell currently operates the country’s largest data center capacity at 50 megawatts, Koc said partnering with a global provider was necessary to reach international scale and standards.

“Whatever exists in Google Cloud’s other 42 regions will exist in Türkiye in exactly the same way,” he said. “That was our condition, and it was accepted.”

