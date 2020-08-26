Turkey, US conduct joint naval training exercise in Med

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey took part in naval training exercises with allied forces in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea Wednesday, according to its National Defense Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a tweet, the ministry said joint maritime training exercises had been held with the TCG Barbaros frigate, TCG Burgazada corvette and USS Winston S. Churchill destroyer.

This week, Turkey and later Greece sent out conflicting alerts on energy exploration and military exercises in the Mediterranean.

News.Az

