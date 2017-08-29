Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party split

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 549 members of the Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) Manisa provincial branch have resigned to join former MHP deputy Meral Akşener, who was expelle

Arguing that the MHP had lost its mission, 549 members, including former MHP deputies, provincial chairmen, district chairmen and mayors, have resigned from the party, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Former MHP provincial chair Tamer Akkal said the MHP is guided by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and had lost its mission despite their attempt to change it.

Former MHP Çanakkale provincial chairman Rıdvan Uz also recently announced that 216 more MHP members had resigned from the party and that they would soon submit their resignations to district election commissions, the Turkish Minute reported.

