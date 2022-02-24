Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines canceled all Ukraine flights as of Thursday after Ukraine closed its air space to civilian flights, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

On early Thursday, explosions were reported in several Ukrainian provinces, including the capital Kyiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbas region.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry announced it is using “high-precision weapons” to disable air defense systems, military airports, and air force in Ukraine.

Turkish Airlines had been operating flights to six points in Ukraine – Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Lviv, Odessa, Zaporizhia.

News.Az