Turkish football fans support Qarabag FC with encouraging poster

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the match Fenerbahce-Kayserispor, football fans demonstrated a poster in support of the "Qarabag" team.

Recently, the demonstration of such posters at football matches has turned into a trend. After the insulting publication in the Sabah newspaper, fans of Turkish clubs, as well as other fraternal countries of Azerbaijan, began to demonstrate support for "Qarabag" with such posters.

It should be noted that earlier the author of the Turkish newspaper "Sabah", Movlud Tezel dedicated a mocking blog to the fans of "Qarabag". Later this blog was removed, the newspaper and the author asked apologies from the Azerbaijani fans. After the incident, fans of Turkish clubs began to show similar posters in support of "Qarabag". In this way they inflict a retaliatory insult on the author of the Sabah newspaper.

News.Az

News.Az