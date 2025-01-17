Turkish foreign minister due in Azerbaijan for high-level talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to pay a visit to Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday.

During the visit, Minister Fidan will be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global. The Turkish foreign minister will also meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss bilateral ties, the Baku-Armenia peace process, as well as the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Gaza.Political, military, economic, trade, transport, and energy issues will also be touched upon during meetings in Baku.

