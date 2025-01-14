Turkish intelligence chief, Hamas officials agree to continue ceasefire efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas Political Bureau officials agreed on Monday to persist in efforts toward securing a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Ibrahim Kalin, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), had a phone call with Hamas Political Bureau officials, security sources said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. The discussions addressed progress in the ongoing negotiations with Israel, and the two sides agreed to continue the efforts for a cease-fire. US officials have suggested a deal may be near.Türkiye is a major international supporter of the Palestinian cause and efforts for a cease-fire in Gaza.Prisoner swap and cease-fire talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, have been interrupted several times due to new conditions imposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

