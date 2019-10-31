Turkish-made equipment purchased for Azerbaijani army

+ ↺ − 16 px

The technical capabilities of engineering support units of Azerbaijan’s Separate Combined Arms Army have enhanced thanks to the machinery of Turkey’s production

The activities to strengthen military cooperation and contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani army based on international standards in accordance with the “Azerbaijan-Turkey agreement on military-financial cooperation” successfully continue.

As part of these activities, the first cargo of new special equipment was adopted into the armament of the Combined Arms Army to improve the engineering support work.

Equipping the Combined Arms Army with Turkish-made mini excavators is one of the important steps taken in the field of military cooperation.

High technical characteristics of the equipment adopted into the armament allow performing major work in a short time. Turkish-made MST telescopic excavators have many advantages.

This machinery also saves a lot of effort on maintenance and fueling. This machinery, consisting of components that meet advanced technologies and international standards, thanks to a replaceable hydraulic pump and a hydraulic motor connected to a two-stage gearbox is excellent in control. The excavator is able to work in the most inaccessible terrain.

News.Az

News.Az