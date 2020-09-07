Turkish Presidency prepares documentary "One Nation, Two States" (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A documentary dedicated to the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and the Armenian provocation in the Tovuz direction of Azerbaijan committed in July was created by the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

The film contains comments by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, other officials and public representatives.

The documentary mentions that the Armenians failed to achieve their goals during the Tovuz provocation.

The film also tells about large-scale projects implemented jointly by Turkey and Azerbaijan, cooperation between the two brotherhood countries, the history of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, etc.

