Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, News.az reports citing Turkish President's twitter.

"As "One Nation and Two states", we always stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder, we celebrate the Independence Day of our brotherly Azerbaijan. I honor the memory of our heroes who became martyrs in the name of independence," he said.


