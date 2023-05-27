Turkish President: Our relations further strengthened by signing of Shusha Declaration will continue to be biggest guarantee for peace and stability in our region in future

"Our exceptional relations, which were further strengthened by the signing of the Shusha Declaration under the motto “One nation, two states”, will continue to be the biggest guarantee for peace and stability of our countries and the region in the future,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his letter of congratulation to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s national holiday - the Independence Day, News.az reports.

“I cordially congratulate Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day. On this day, which has a profound meaning, we sincerely share well-deserved pride and joy of the people of Azerbaijan.

Once again, I want to express my gratitude for the strong support and helping hand extended by brotherly Azerbaijan under the motto “your grief is our grief” following the earthquake that struck Türkiye,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan added.

News.Az