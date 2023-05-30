Turkish president's inauguration to take place in early June

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inauguration of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will take place on June 2 or 6, after which the composition of the new cabinet of ministers will be announced.

The final results of the presidential and parliamentary elections may be announced on May 30 by the Supreme Election Commission, News.Az reports citing Milliyyet newspaper.

The 28th convocation deputies will take the oath of office on June 2, and the five-day process of considering candidates for the position of Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (VNST, Parliament) will begin.

The inauguration will take place either on June 2 or June 6. On the same day, Erdogan will announce the names of the ministers who will join his government.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar may retain their positions in Erdogan's new cabinet.

