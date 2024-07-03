Turkish, Russian leaders to meet in Astana for talks on Ukraine, Middle East

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan and Putin will discuss the ongoing Ukraine war and the current escalation in the Middle East.The presidents will also exchange views on Ankara-Moscow ties, the normalization of Syria-Türkiye relations, as well as other issues of common interest.

News.Az