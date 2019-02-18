Turkish soldier martyred in NW Syria
One Turkish soldier was martyred in northwestern Syrian district of Afrin, Anadolu Agency cited security sources as saying on Monday.
Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement that the soldier was martyred during military activities in the area of the Operation Olive Branch, a counter-terror operation launched by Turkey in early 2018.
Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed or displaced in the conflict, mainly by regime airstrikes targeting opposition-held areas.
Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, including Al-Bab, Afrin and Azaz, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence there to return home.
News.Az