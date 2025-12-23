Türkiye, Azerbaijan boost cooperation in green energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is prepared to collaborate fully with Azerbaijan on renewable energy investments and the region’s green transition, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said at the Second Türkiye-Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Baku.

“By strengthening our cooperation through unity, we can turn regional challenges into opportunities,” Yilmaz stated. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing energy transformation and its investments in renewables, emphasizing that Türkiye supports a shift away from fossil fuels and the development of non-oil sectors, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The vice president also stressed that economic and political stability between the two countries offers a strong foundation for trade and investment. Türkiye has seen 21 consecutive quarters of growth, with GDP projected to exceed $1.5 trillion this year, while bilateral trade with Azerbaijan reached $8 billion in 2024, with a target of $15 billion.

Direct investments between the two nations total nearly $39 billion, and Yilmaz encouraged further mutual investments and joint projects in third countries. He concluded, “Our goal is a strong Türkiye, a strong Azerbaijan, and a prosperous region where peace and stability prevail.”

News.Az