Türkiye, Azerbaijan, TRNC sign cooperation deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ruling parties of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The agreement aims to further political relations between the countries on the basis of "three states, one nation."

The signing ceremony was held in the TRNC’s capital, Lefkosa, between representatives of Türkiye’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Azerbaijan’s New Azerbaijan Party and the TRNC’s National Unity Party (UBP).

TRNC Vice President and Parliament Speaker Zorlu Tore, Prime Minister Unal Ustel, Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Ataoglu, Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arikli and other ministers, members of parliament and officials as well as delegations from political parties from all three countries attended the ceremony, which was held at the Concorde Hotel.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala on behalf of the AK Party, Deputy Chairman Tahir Budagov on behalf of the New Azerbaijan Party, and chairman and Prime Minister Ustel on behalf of the UBP.

Speaking at the event, Ustel drew attention to the importance of the agreement reached between the parties.

"Today, in accordance with the motto 'Three states, one nation,' the parties signed a historical, international and institutional agreement to further strengthen the bridges of love and take the cooperation between their countries to even higher levels. With these signatures, our 'Three states, one nation' discourse has now gained an international legal dimension."

AK Party Deputy Chairman Ala congratulated the TRNC on the 40th anniversary of its founding and expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the cooperation agreement.

He emphasized that the world needs cooperation and wished that the agreement they reached with the UBP and New Azerbaijan Party would be an example for the parties of the countries in the region.

Budagov said the TRNC had taken its place as an observer member in the Organization of Turkic States (TDT) with the support of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and emphasized that they will make the necessary efforts for the TRNC to be more recognized in the international community.

Pointing out the importance of the TRNC in continuing on its way with the support of the Republic of Türkiye despite all obstacles, he noted that he believes that relations between the TRNC and the Turkish world will develop further through the TDT.

News.Az