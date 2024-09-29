Türkiye condemns US extension of arms embargo lift for Greek Cypriots

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, Türkiye strongly criticized the U.S. decision to extend the lifting of the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration for another year, calling it a "serious mistake."

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed alignment with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue, News.Az reports."This significant error will trigger an arms race on the island and disrupt the fragile regional balance," Türkiye warned. "Given the increasing militarization efforts by the Greek Cypriot Administration, we trust that the TRNC will take all necessary steps to strengthen its defense and deterrence capabilities."The Biden administration reaffirmed its decision to extend the lifting of the embargo on Saturday.

News.Az