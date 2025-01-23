Türkiye detains 11 over fatal hotel fire as death toll climbs to 78 - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Türkiye have detained 11 people as part of an investigation into a fire that broke out at a ski resort hotel in northern Bolu province as the death toll rose to 78, officials have announced.

Seventeen of the injured have been discharged from hospitals while one remains in intensive care, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu told journalists, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is conducting a comprehensive investigation."Currently, 11 people have been detained as part of the investigation, including Bolu Municipality's deputy mayor responsible for the fire department, the municipality's fire chief, the hotel owner, the company’s general manager and the hotel manager," Tunc wrote on X.He added that a team of seven experts continues to examine the scene to determine the cause of the fire and assess any negligence.Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the investigation's scope, saying efforts are underway to hold all responsible parties accountable.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences, stressing that the incident is "being thoroughly investigated, and necessary steps will be taken to hold those responsible accountable."At least 66 people died and 51 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Türkiye, local authorities said on Tuesday.The fire broke out at around 0027GMT in the restaurant area of the hotel, quickly engulfing the building, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Emergency teams from neighboring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical teams supported by helicopters were dispatched to the scene.Authorities evacuated around 230 guests from the hotel as firefighting efforts continued.Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said a judicial investigation was initiated by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, with six public prosecutors assigned, and a five-person expert committee formed.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had been following the incident closely through relevant institutions since the first moment. "I wish Allah's mercy to our citizens who lost their lives ... and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded," he said in a post on X.A deadly fire broke out at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Türkiye on Tuesday, resulting in at least 10 fatalities and 32 injuries, according to local authorities.The blaze started at around 0027GMT in the restaurant area of the hotel, quickly engulfing the building, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Emergency teams from neighboring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical teams supported by helicopters were dispatched to the scene.Authorities evacuated around 230 guests from the hotel as firefighting efforts continued.Investigation into the cause of the fire was initiated.Kartalkaya in the province of Bolu is one of Türkiye's premier winter tourism destinations, attracting thousands of visitors during the ski season. The resort lies around 295 kilometers (183 miles) east of Istanbul.

News.Az