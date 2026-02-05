Türkiye, Egypt boost Gaza peace and Libya stability efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Egypt are deepening coordination on key regional crises, including efforts to advance peace in Gaza and support long-term stability in Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following high-level talks in Cairo.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Erdogan said Ankara and Cairo are actively working together to support initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Gaza and alleviating the humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Erdogan emphasized that cooperation between the two countries reflects a broader alignment on regional security and stability priorities. He said Türkiye will continue diplomatic and humanitarian efforts related to Gaza, while also supporting mechanisms that could lead to a sustainable peace framework.

The Turkish president also highlighted shared strategic goals regarding Libya, stressing that both countries support preserving the country’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to Erdogan, long-term stability in Libya is essential not only for North Africa but also for the wider Mediterranean region.

Beyond security and diplomacy, Erdogan underlined the strong economic partnership between the two nations. Egypt is currently Türkiye’s largest trade partner in Africa, and Ankara aims to increase bilateral trade from the current $8–9 billion range to around $15 billion in the coming years. Officials from both sides are exploring expanded cooperation in maritime trade, transportation, freedom of navigation and maritime security.

On Horn of Africa developments, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s position rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, emphasizing the importance of protecting Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Addressing Sudan, Erdogan called for an immediate ceasefire followed by a long-term political settlement to ensure lasting peace and stability in the country. He said Türkiye supports diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing violence and restoring stability.

The Turkish leader also commented on rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, stating that diplomatic dialogue remains the most effective way to resolve disputes, including issues related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Regarding Syria, Erdogan said Türkiye supports maintaining Syria’s territorial unity and political stability, noting that regional development and security depend on preserving Syria’s state structure.

Despite an ongoing ceasefire period, Erdogan warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical. He praised Egypt’s role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid sent by Türkiye to Palestinians in Gaza, calling Cairo’s coordination essential for ensuring aid reaches those in need.

The latest statements highlight a renewed phase in Türkiye-Egypt relations, with both countries positioning themselves as key diplomatic actors in addressing some of the Middle East and North Africa’s most complex conflicts.

News.Az