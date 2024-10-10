Türkiye moves to replace 'Central Asia' with 'Turkestan' in educational curriculum

Türkiye moves to replace 'Central Asia' with 'Turkestan' in educational curriculum

Türkiye's Ministry of National Education has implemented significant changes to its educational history curriculum.

Under the new approach, the term ‘Central Asia’ will be replaced by ‘Turkestan’, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Experts suggest this decision aims to bolster national identity and patriotism among future generations.Professor Ahmet Tasagıl noted, "The term Turkestan, meaning 'homeland of the Turks,' has historical roots dating back to early periods. However, following the Russian invasion in the late 19th century, the term Central Asia became prevalent."

