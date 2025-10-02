Türkiye probes detention of citizens in Israeli attack on Gaza-bound flotilla

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens during Israel's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

According to a statement from the office, the probe concerns the detention of Turkish nationals following an Israeli navy operation against the flotilla, which was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Article 15 of the Turkish Criminal Procedure Code on jurisdiction, and Articles 12 and 13 of the Turkish Criminal Code regarding official duties. Charges under investigation include “deprivation of liberty,” “hijacking or seizure of means of transport,” “aggravated robbery,” “damage to property,” and “torture.”

Separately, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has opened another investigation under Article 13 of the Turkish Criminal Code, which establishes that Turkish law and courts have jurisdiction over international crimes committed by foreign nationals abroad.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of more than 40 vessels and over 500 volunteers from around 40 countries, was attacked on Wednesday by the Israeli navy roughly 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) from Gaza. Over 220 activists on board were detained.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for nearly 18 years. The siege was further tightened in March when Israel closed border crossings and blocked deliveries of food and medicine, pushing the enclave toward famine.

