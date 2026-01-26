Türkiye's Aselsan to supply NATO with portable air defense tech

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish defense company Aselsan said on Monday it has secured a contract from NATO to supply “Identification of Friend or Foe” (IFF) Interrogator Systems for Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS).

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Aselsan said the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) awarded the contract as part of NATO’s efforts to strengthen deterrence against growing aerial threats worldwide, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company said the agreement is a three-year framework contract, ensuring the supply of the IFF systems throughout the duration of the deal.

“ASELSAN, as a long-standing IFF provider across all domains and one of the few suppliers of Mode-5 IFF systems, takes great pride in delivering its services and support to NSPA,” the company said.

Headquartered in Ankara, Aselsan was founded in 1975 and has grown into one of Türkiye’s largest defense firms, ranking among the world’s top 50 companies in the sector.

Earlier this month, the company also became the first Turkish firm to reach a market valuation of $30 billion.

News.Az