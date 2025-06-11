Türkiye set to export 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that Türkiye will produce and export 48 fighter jets, named KAAN, to Indonesia under a new defense agreement.

In a post on X, Erdogan hailed contributors to the KAAN project, particularly the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), as a record export deal is signed, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Indonesia's local capabilities will be utilized in the production of KAAN, he said.

"I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry, will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia," Erdogan added.

KAAN, a 5th-gen fighter jet by TAI, made its maiden flight last year at 230 knots and 8,000 feet.

Türkiye is now among the few nations with this advanced tech.

