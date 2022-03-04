Turkiye's airspace must remain open: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is imperative that Turkiye's airspace remains open, the country's foreign minister said on Friday amid numerous airspace bans on Russia by Western countries over the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"It is important not only for Turkiye but also for the countries that impose these sanctions (on Russia) and their citizens, that this airspace is open ... both in strategic and humanitarian terms," Mevlut Cavusoglu said following a meeting of top NATO diplomats.

Underlining that Ankara has been taking all possible measures to safely evacuate Turkish nationals from Ukraine, Cavusoglu said that a meeting between the two warring sides' foreign ministers could be arranged 'if conditions allow' in southern Turkiye next week at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held on March 11-13 in Turkiye's Mediterranean resort city Antalya.

News.Az