Türkiye’s Erdogan welcomed with official ceremony by Serbian counterpart Vucic in Belgrade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday was welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with an official ceremony in the capital Belgrade.

Erdogan was greeted by Vucic at the Palace of Serbia, where the national anthems of both countries were played and a seven-gun salute was fired, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.Both leaders saluted the honor guard and posed for photographs with the press. They then proceeded to introduce their delegations.Following the ceremony, the Turkish president met his Serbian counterpart.Various agreements are also planned to be signed to enhance the legal framework of bilateral relations due to the visits.In addition, meetings are expected to cover current global and regional issues, including developments in the Balkans as well as Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon

