Turkiye's President Erdogan approves Shusha Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the Shusha Declaration, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

While receiving members of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Erdogan signed a corresponding decision on the approval and publication of the Shusha Declaration in Turkiye's Legal Gazette (Resmi Gazete) newspaper.

The Shusha Declaration was signed on June 15, 2021, in the city of Shusha by Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan respectively.

News.Az