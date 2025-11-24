Turkmen president begins state visit to Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazakhstan on Monday for a state visit, welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A Guard of Honor greeted the Turkmen leader at Astana International Airport, marking the ceremonial start of the high-profile visit, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

The two-day visit, scheduled for November 24–25, is set to include high-level talks between the Kazakh and Turkmen presidents. According to an Akorda statement, discussions will focus on strengthening the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan strategic partnership and exploring opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation.

