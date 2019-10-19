Turkmen president to attend Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is expected to pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on Oct. 25 to attend the XVIII Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

This visit was discussed at a meeting of Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the diverse partnership within the framework of reputable international organizations. Among them is the Non-Aligned Movement, uniting the countries of the world on the principles of non-participation in military-political blocs and consolidating efforts in order to ensure universal security and prosperity, Turkmenistan State News Agency reports.

Speaking about the importance of the upcoming summit to work out solutions to pressing issues on the global agenda, the president emphasized that Turkmenistan strictly adheres to the basic principles of its neutral status, which are close to the tenets of the Non-Aligned Movement, the report read.

News.Az

News.Az