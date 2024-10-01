Turkmenistan aims to boost gas and electricity supplies to ECO countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan is poised to increase its supply of natural gas and electricity to member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), according to Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

He made this announcement during the annual meeting of ECO foreign ministers, chaired by Iran's Foreign Minister, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Minister Meredov emphasized that cooperation in the energy sector is a key priority for Turkmenistan, stating, “In this regard, Turkmenistan is ready to enhance the supply of natural gas and electricity to ECO countries.”Furthermore, Turkmenistan is actively supporting initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable energy in the region. The country is preparing to host the fifth session of the ECO renewable energy group in 2024, which is expected to significantly enhance collaboration in ecological and energy matters.“We are counting on the support of ECO member states to promote this initiative, which is crucial for enhancing our regional cooperation in the long term,” Meredov stated.To note, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. The ECO is an intergovernmental organization aiming to strengthen economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among member countries.In 1992, the organization underwent further expansion with the accession of seven new members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

