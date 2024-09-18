Turkmenistan calls for global support to achieve peace in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of Turkmenistan urged the international community to help Afghanistan bring about peace and become a valuable economic partner, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Addressing the Central Asia – Germany Summit in Astana Serdar Berdimuhamedov said Afghan people have a chance and real possibilities to overcome long-standing difficult periods and transit to creative nationwide reconstruction of national economic and social institutions, achieve peace and unity in the country.He said the international community should help Afghanistan demonstrate realism, far-sightedness, and responsibility and focus on key goals to help turn Afghanistan into a stable, peaceful country, a valuable and promising economic partner, a respected and full-fledged state, and a member of the community of nations.He stated the Central Asian countries and Germany should concentrate their efforts on these tasks through international and regional platforms, and build diplomatic talks, to ensure the development of large infrastructure and economic projects involving Afghanistan, and contribute to attracting strong outside investments in the country.As earlier reported, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrived in Astana to attend the second meeting in the Central Asia - Germany format.On September 16, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, met in the Kazakh capital. Following the talks, the parties signed a Joint Declaration on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.

News.Az