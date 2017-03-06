Two earthquakes recorded in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitude struck Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district on Monday, the Republic Seismic Service Center told APA.

The earthquake that was recorded at 10:24 a.m. (local time) occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremors passed unnoticed.



Another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 46 kilometers, and the tremors were not felt.

News.Az

