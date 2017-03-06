Yandex metrika counter

Two earthquakes recorded in Azerbaijan

An earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitude struck Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district on Monday, the Republic Seismic Service Center told APA.

The earthquake that was recorded at 10:24 a.m. (local time) occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremors passed unnoticed.
 
Another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 46 kilometers, and the tremors were not felt. 

