Two killed in car accident on Yerevan-Ashtarak highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed, another three received different injuries after a car accident on Yerevan-Ashktarak highway yesterday

At about 18:40 local time, emergency service reports that an Opel Vectra car drove off the road and clashed with the light pillar as a result of which the pillar turned over and the car appeared on the opposite zone, Aysor reported.

The driver of the car (born in 1994) and passenger (born in 1995) died on site. Other three passengers were transported to Armenia Medical Center.

News.Az

News.Az