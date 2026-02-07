Norovirus hits Olympic hockey teams as Switzerland isolates

Finland’s women’s hockey team was previously hit by a norovirus outbreak that reduced the available roster and forced officials to postpone the team’s first Olympic game. Recent updates suggest the situation for Finland is improving as players recover from the stomach illness, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s women’s hockey team has entered isolation after one player tested positive for norovirus. The Swiss Olympic Committee confirmed the team skipped the opening ceremony as a precaution.

The positive test result came shortly after Switzerland played the Czech Republic earlier the same day. Officials have not yet provided details on whether additional players have shown symptoms.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can spread quickly in close-contact environments, making team sports and shared accommodations particularly vulnerable during major international events.

Olympic organizers and team medical staff are continuing to monitor the situation closely to prevent further spread among athletes and support staff.