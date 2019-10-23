UAE FM presented with medal of 100th anniversary of diplomatic service of Azerbaijan

UAE FM presented with medal of 100th anniversary of diplomatic service of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, AzerTag reports.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov presented the medal dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Anwar Gargash. The UAE minister expressed his sincere gratitude for the award.

The sides praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

Minister Anwar Gargash thanked Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement and congratulated the Azerbaijani side for the chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement.

Minister Mammadyarov noted that high-level reciprocal visits play an important role in developing relations between the two countries. He underlined the significance of Anwar Gargash`s participation at the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

FM Anwar Gargash said that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing successfully, and noted that the number of UAE tourists visiting Azerbaijan is increasing year by year.

The ministers also discussed regional security issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, Anwar Gargash signed the memorial book dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

