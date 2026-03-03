UAE opens safe air corridors with neighbors for evacuation flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates says it has opened safe air corridors with its neighbors to facilitate the return of its citizens and help visitors leave the country.

The UAE says it is capable of operating 48 emergency flights per hour, Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the number of flights could increase gradually based on safety assessments, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Merz warns Iran war is harming economies and hopes for swift end

From oil revenues to AI: Azerbaijan’s strategic digital pivot

Eurozone inflation outlook improves slightly

Eurozone economic sentiment falls below expectations

More than 17,000 passengers have been flown out of the country on 60 flights since Sunday in the first phase of the plan, the minister said. The next phase will see more than 80 flights per day with the capacity to transport over 27,000 people, he added.

News.Az