UEFA Nations League returns with exciting matches after one-month break
After a one-month hiatus, the UEFA Nations League campaign resumes on Thursday with some exciting matchups.One of the standout fixtures of the week is the clash between Italy and Belgium at Stadio Olimpico, set to kick off at 1845 GMT. Norwegian referee Espen Eskas will officiate the League A Group A2 match, News.Az reports.
Italy currently leads the group with six points, having won both of their opening games against Israel and reigning champions France. Belgium sits in second place with three points, having started their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Israel but subsequently losing 2-0 to France. Meanwhile, Israel remains at the bottom of the table without a point.
In another fixture on Thursday, England will face Greece at Wembley Stadium, also starting at 1845 GMT, with German referee Andrea Colombo in charge. Both teams have accumulated six points, while the Republic of Ireland and Finland have yet to earn any points in Group B2.
The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League is set to conclude with the final on June 8, 2025.
Thursday's fixture:
Latvia vs. North Macedonia
Moldova vs. Andorra
Austria vs. Kazakhstan
England vs. Greece
Faroe Islands vs. Armenia
Finland vs. Republic of Ireland
Gibraltar vs. San Marino
Israel vs. France
Italy vs. Belgium
Norway vs. Slovenia
Friday:
Estonia vs. Azerbaijan
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Germany
Czech Republic vs. Albania
Hungary vs. Netherlands
Iceland vs. Wales
Slovakia vs. Sweden
Türkiye vs. Montenegro
Ukraine vs. Georgia